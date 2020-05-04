MasTec (MTZ) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on MasTec (MTZ), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.8% and a 43.6% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MasTec with a $46.56 average price target, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

MasTec’s market cap is currently $2.79B and has a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.87.

MasTec, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Power Generation and Industrial; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers. The Oil and Gas segment offers services on oil and natural gas pipelines and processing facilities for the energy, and utilities industries. The Electrical Transmission segment deals with the energy and utility industries. The Power Generation and Industrial segment covers energy, utility and other end-markets through the installation and construction of conventional and renewable power facilities. The Other segment comprises of equity investees, other small business units that perform construction, and other services for a variety of international end-markets. The company was founded by Jorge Mas Canosa in 1994 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.