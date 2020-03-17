MasTec (MTZ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Robert W. Baird gave MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Stephens. Analyst Blake Hirschman maintained a Buy rating on MasTec today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.60, close to its 52-week low of $25.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hirschman is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -36.4% and a 16.7% success rate. Hirschman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW Grainger, MRC Global, and Pool.

MasTec has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.13, which is a 147.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $73.71 and a one-year low of $25.01. Currently, MasTec has an average volume of 1.05M.

MasTec, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Power Generation and Industrial; and Other.

