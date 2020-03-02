MasTec (MTZ) Gets a Buy Rating from Stephens

In a report released today, Blake Hirschman from Stephens reiterated a Buy rating on MasTec (MTZ), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.08, close to its 52-week low of $44.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Hirschman ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.0% and a 22.7% success rate. Hirschman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW Grainger, MRC Global, and Pool.

MasTec has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.86, which is a 47.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $73.71 and a one-year low of $44.55. Currently, MasTec has an average volume of 820.6K.

MasTec, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Power Generation and Industrial; and Other.

