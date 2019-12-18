Masonite International (DOOR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Hold rating on Masonite International (DOOR) yesterday and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.94, close to its 52-week high of $74.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Masonite International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.17.

Masonite International’s market cap is currently $1.82B and has a P/E ratio of 33.55. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.03.

Masonite International Corp. designs and manufactures of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling; and the non-residential building construction markets.