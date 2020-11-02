Masimo (MASI) Receives a Hold from BTIG

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Masimo (MASI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $230.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 53.1% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Masimo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $269.20, which is a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $258.00 and a one-year low of $140.53. Currently, Masimo has an average volume of 370.2K.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.