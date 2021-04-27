Masimo (MASI) Receives a Hold from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Masimo (MASI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $242.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 74.1% and a 61.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

Masimo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $297.50, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Masimo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $295 million and net profit of $70.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $248 million and had a net profit of $52.92 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.