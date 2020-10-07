Masimo (MASI) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Masimo (MASI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $240.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 61.4% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Masimo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $255.00, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Masimo’s market cap is currently $13.17B and has a P/E ratio of 60.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.65.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

