Masco (MAS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and Deutsche Bank gave Masco (NYSE: MAS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Masco yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.13, close to its 52-week high of $47.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Masco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.40, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report issued on December 6, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Masco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.95 billion and net profit of $195 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.1 billion and had a net profit of $179 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows & Other Specialty Products.