Masco (MAS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and RBC Capital gave Masco (NYSE: MAS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Deutsche Bank. Analyst Seldon Clarke maintained a Buy rating on Masco today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.79, close to its 52-week high of $50.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Clarke is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Clarke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Canadian Railway.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Masco with a $43.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $50.06 and a one-year low of $27.04. Currently, Masco has an average volume of 4.34M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools. The Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints and coating products; and cabinet, door, window, and other hardware. The company was founded by Alex Manoogian in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, MI.