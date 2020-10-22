Masco (MAS) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

In a report issued on June 9, Philip Ng from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Masco (MAS), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.11, close to its 52-week high of $60.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 70.0% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Vulcan Materials, and Summit Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Masco is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.22, implying a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Masco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.76 billion and net profit of $224 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.84 billion and had a net profit of $240 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Kenneth Cole, the VP, General Counsel and Sec. of MAS sold 38,538 shares for a total of $2,205,205.

Most recently, in August 2020, Kenneth Cole, the VP, General Counsel and Sec. of MAS sold 38,538 shares for a total of $2,205,205.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools. The Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints and coating products; and cabinet, door, window, and other hardware. The company was founded by Alex Manoogian in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, MI.