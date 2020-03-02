Marvell (MRVL) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell (MRVL) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 59.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marvell is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00, implying a 48.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.86 and a one-year low of $18.08. Currently, Marvell has an average volume of 9.92M.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. engages in the design, development, and sale of integrated circuits. The company offers System-on-a-Chip devices, which leverages technology portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits.

