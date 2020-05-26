Marvell (MRVL) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell (MRVL) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Marvell has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.38, representing a -8.0% downside. In a report issued on May 20, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Marvell’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $718 million and net profit of $1.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $745 million and had a GAAP net loss of $261 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRVL in relation to earlier this year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. engages in the design, development, and sale of integrated circuits. The company offers System-on-a-Chip devices, which leverages technology portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution. The company was founded by Sehat Sutardja, Weili Dai and Pantas Sutardja in January 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

