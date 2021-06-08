Marvell (MRVL) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Marvell (MRVL) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.8% and a 77.5% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $59.91 average price target, which is a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.70 and a one-year low of $32.53. Currently, Marvell has an average volume of 9.81M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRVL in relation to earlier this year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor company. It designs, develops and markets analog, mixed and digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. The company has operations in the United States, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, India, Israel, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

