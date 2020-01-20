Marvell (MRVL) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Marvell (MRVL) on January 16 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.49, close to its 52-week high of $28.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $29.58 average price target, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.86 and a one-year low of $16.40. Currently, Marvell has an average volume of 7.69M.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. engages in the design, development, and sale of integrated circuits. The company offers System-on-a-Chip devices, which leverages technology portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits.

