Marvell (MRVL) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on January 24, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Marvell (MRVL), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.31, close to its 52-week high of $28.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 60.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $29.77 average price target, a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.86 and a one-year low of $17.80. Currently, Marvell has an average volume of 7.97M.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. engages in the design, development, and sale of integrated circuits. The company offers System-on-a-Chip devices, which leverages technology portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits.

