Martinrea International (MRETF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Buy rating on Martinrea International (MRETF) today and set a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.39.

Arthur has an average return of 9.7% when recommending Martinrea International.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #851 out of 6263 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Martinrea International with a $13.47 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Martinrea International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $35.35 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $28.63 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Martinrea International, Inc. engages in the development and production of metal products for automotive sector. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.