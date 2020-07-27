Martinrea International (MRETF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 24, Steve Arthur from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Martinrea International (MRETF), with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.61.

Arthur has an average return of 8.9% when recommending Martinrea International.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #1229 out of 6802 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Martinrea International with a $10.51 average price target, representing a 37.2% upside. In a report issued on July 20, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$14.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.19 and a one-year low of $3.98. Currently, Martinrea International has an average volume of 1,969.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRETF in relation to earlier this year.

Martinrea International, Inc. engages in the development and production of metal products for automotive sector. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include suspension and chassis metal, body and structure metal and aluminum components, chassis modules, fluid and air handling systems, and fabricated assemblies. The company was founded by Robert P. E. Wildeboer and Nick Orlando in 1987 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.