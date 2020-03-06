Martinrea International (MRETF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After CIBC and RBC Capital gave Martinrea International (Other OTC: MRETF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Michael Glen maintained a Buy rating on Martinrea International today and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Glen is ranked #4735 out of 6278 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Martinrea International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.65, a 50.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

Martinrea International, Inc. engages in the development and production of metal products for automotive sector. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.