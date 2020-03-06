Martinrea International (MRETF) Gets a Hold Rating from TD Securities

In a report released today, Brian Morrison from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Martinrea International (MRETF), with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.11.

Morrison has an average return of 4.1% when recommending Martinrea International.

According to TipRanks.com, Morrison is ranked #5461 out of 6278 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Martinrea International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.65, implying a 50.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Martinrea International, Inc. engages in the development and production of metal products for automotive sector. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.