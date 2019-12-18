Martinrea International (MRETF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Buy rating on Martinrea International (MRETF) yesterday and set a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.34, close to its 52-week high of $10.50.

Arthur has an average return of 15.4% when recommending Martinrea International.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #649 out of 5757 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Martinrea International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.69.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Martinrea International’s market cap is currently $851.9M and has a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.93.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Martinrea International, Inc. engages in the development and production of metal products for automotive sector. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.