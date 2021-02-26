Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintained a Hold rating on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $335.74, close to its 52-week high of $348.33.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Martin Marietta Materials with a $323.60 average price target, a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

Martin Marietta Materials’ market cap is currently $20.95B and has a P/E ratio of 29.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.05.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only. The West Group offers aggregates, as well as cement and downstream products including mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.