Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Joshua Wilson from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $373.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #587 out of 7491 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Martin Marietta Materials is a Hold with an average price target of $346.40, a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Martin Marietta Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and net profit of $183 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a net profit of $131 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MLM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only. The West Group offers aggregates, as well as cement and downstream products including mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.