Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 30, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $97.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Fairfax Financial Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marsh & Mclennan Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.55, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Marsh & Mclennan Companies’ market cap is currently $48.95B and has a P/E ratio of 28.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MMC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The Company conducts business in this segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. The Consulting segment includes health, wealth & career services & products, specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The firm conducts business in this segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group. Marsh & McLennan Cos was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.