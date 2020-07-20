Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 16, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $113.69, close to its 52-week high of $119.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marsh & Mclennan Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.70, which is a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

Based on Marsh & Mclennan Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.65 billion and net profit of $754 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.07 billion and had a net profit of $716 million.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The Company conducts business in this segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. The Consulting segment includes health, wealth & career services & products, specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The firm conducts business in this segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group. Marsh & McLennan Cos was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.