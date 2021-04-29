Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $134.01, close to its 52-week high of $134.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 69.6% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marsh & Mclennan Companies is a Hold with an average price target of $137.00, implying a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $136.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $134.36 and a one-year low of $93.13. Currently, Marsh & Mclennan Companies has an average volume of 1.68M.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services company offering risk consulting, risk and insurance services, and employee benefits consulting services to clients worldwide. Under its Marsh and Guy Carpenter brands, it offers risk management, insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The Consulting division involves offering specialized management, economic and brand consulting services, andhealth, wealth & career services & products. The business unit runs under the Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group brands.