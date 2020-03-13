Marrone Bio (MBII) Receives a Buy from National Securities Corp

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on Marrone Bio (MBII), with a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.80, close to its 52-week low of $0.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.9% and a 36.1% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marrone Bio with a $2.13 average price target, which is a 156.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Based on Marrone Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.01 million.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-based pest management and plant health products for the agricultural and water treatment markets. Its brand includes regalia, bio-tam, grandevo, venerate and majestene. The company was founded by Pamela G. Marrone on June 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.

