Marriott International (MAR) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report issued on March 13, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Marriott International (MAR), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.24, close to its 52-week low of $67.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marriott International is a Hold with an average price target of $127.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Marriott International’s market cap is currently $24.39B and has a P/E ratio of 19.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, Asia Pacific, and Other International.