Marriott International (MAR) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International (MAR), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 63.1% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Park Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Pebblebrook Hotel.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marriott International with a $100.80 average price target, implying a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Based on Marriott International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion and GAAP net loss of $234 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.31 billion and had a net profit of $232 million.

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, Asia Pacific, and Other International. The North American Full-Service segment includes luxury and premium brands located in the U.S. and Canada. The North American Limited-Service segment comprises select properties located in the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific segment focuses in all brand tiers in Asia Pacific region. The Other International segment represents its Caribbean and Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa properties. The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.