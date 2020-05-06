Marriott International (MAR) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Marriott International (MAR) today and set a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 52.3% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Marriott International with a $96.07 average price target.

Marriott International’s market cap is currently $27.12B and has a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.58.

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, Asia Pacific, and Other International. The North American Full-Service segment includes luxury and premium brands located in the U.S. and Canada. The North American Limited-Service segment comprises select properties located in the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific segment focuses in all brand tiers in Asia Pacific region. The Other International segment represents its Caribbean and Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa properties. The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.