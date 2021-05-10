Marriot Vacations (VAC) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Marriot Vacations (VAC) today and set a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $175.10, close to its 52-week high of $190.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 49.8% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marriot Vacations with a $192.40 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Marriot Vacations’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $747 million and GAAP net loss of $37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.12 billion and had a net profit of $74 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VAC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. engages in developing, marketing, selling, and managing of vacation ownership and related products under the Ritz-Carlton Destination Club and Marriott brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The North America segment develops markets, sells and manages vacation ownership products under the marriott vacation club and grand residences by marriott brands in the United States and the Caribbean vacation. The Europe segment focuses on selling its existing projects and managing existing resorts. The Asia Pacific segment covers the vacation ownership products through marriott vacation club and asia pacific regions. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.