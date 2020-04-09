Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) today and set a price target of $406.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $401.99, close to its 52-week high of $421.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marketaxess Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $362.50, implying a -9.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $363.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Marketaxess Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $130 million and net profit of $50.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $112 million and had a net profit of $45.83 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties. The firm’s patented trading technology allows institutional investor clients to request competitive, executable bids, or offers from multiple broker dealers simultaneously and to execute trades with the broker dealer of their choice. The company was founded by Richard M. Mcvey on April 11, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.