Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Hill from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), with a price target of $426.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $456.71, close to its 52-week high of $463.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 64.3% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Cboe Global Markets.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marketaxess Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $383.60.

The company has a one-year high of $463.58 and a one-year low of $275.12. Currently, Marketaxess Holdings has an average volume of 342.9K.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties. The firm’s patented trading technology allows institutional investor clients to request competitive, executable bids, or offers from multiple broker dealers simultaneously and to execute trades with the broker dealer of their choice. The company was founded by Richard M. Mcvey on April 11, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.