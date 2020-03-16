Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler maintained a Buy rating on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.63, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marker Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Based on Marker Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.08 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $136 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRKR in relation to earlier this year.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which specializes in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.