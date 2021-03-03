Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 58.4% and a 61.7% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences, and Homology Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marker Therapeutics with a $7.00 average price target.

Marker Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $116.2M and has a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.80.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which specializes in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.