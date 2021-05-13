Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Brian Anderson- May 12, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler assigned a Buy rating to Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 41.4% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, and Aptose Biosciences.

Marker Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Based on Marker Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $213.2K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.08 million.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which specializes in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

