Markel (MKL) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Markel (MKL), with a price target of $1250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1038.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 60.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Markel with a $987.50 average price target.

Based on Markel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.1 billion and net profit of $922 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.46 billion and had a net profit of $497 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.