Markel (MKL) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Markel (MKL), with a price target of $1250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $882.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Markel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1065.00.

Markel’s market cap is currently $12.55B and has a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MKL in relation to earlier this year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.