Marinus (MRNS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Marinus (MRNS), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.19, close to its 52-week low of $0.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.5% and a 29.5% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Based on Marinus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.41 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.11 million.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

