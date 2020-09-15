Marinus (MRNS) Receives a Buy from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Buy rating on Marinus (MRNS) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.1% and a 32.5% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.00, implying a 234.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Marinus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.68 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.42 million.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

