Marinus (MRNS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Marinus (MRNS) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 53.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marinus with a $35.00 average price target, a 104.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Marinus’ market cap is currently $588.8M and has a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.56.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.