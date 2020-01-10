Marinus (MRNS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. and Oppenheimer gave Marinus (NASDAQ: MRNS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Marinus today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 54.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Marinus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Marinus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.11 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.