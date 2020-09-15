Marinus (MRNS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Marinus (MRNS) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 50.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.83, which is a 226.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.50 and a one-year low of $1.01. Currently, Marinus has an average volume of 1.94M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Read More on MRNS: