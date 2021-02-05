Marinemax (HZO) Receives a Hold from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman maintained a Hold rating on Marinemax (HZO) on January 25 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.84, close to its 52-week high of $49.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Hardiman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 57.4% success rate. Hardiman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Outdoor Brands, Winnebago Industries, and Thor Industries.

Marinemax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.20.

The company has a one-year high of $49.67 and a one-year low of $7.25. Currently, Marinemax has an average volume of 470.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HZO in relation to earlier this year.

MarineMax, Inc. engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.