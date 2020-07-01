Marinemax (HZO) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on Marinemax (HZO) on June 29 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.55, close to its 52-week high of $23.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.6% and a 30.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marinemax with a $23.30 average price target, representing a 1.7% upside. In a report issued on June 16, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.50 price target.

Marinemax’s market cap is currently $480.8M and has a P/E ratio of 12.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HZO in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Charles Oglesby, a Director at HZO sold 10,000 shares for a total of $225,000.

MarineMax, Inc. engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.