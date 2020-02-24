Marinemax (HZO) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on February 20, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Marinemax (HZO), with a price target of $26.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.5% and a 39.3% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Marinemax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.38, a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Marinemax’s market cap is currently $450.5M and has a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.18.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MarineMax, Inc. engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.