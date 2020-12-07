Marinemax (HZO) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Marinemax (HZO). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.46, close to its 52-week high of $35.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 65.1% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marinemax with a $35.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.22 and a one-year low of $7.25. Currently, Marinemax has an average volume of 339.6K.

MarineMax, Inc. engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.