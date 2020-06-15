Marinemax (HZO) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Marinemax (HZO), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.8% and a 26.8% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinemax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.60, a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Marinemax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $308 million and net profit of $5.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $304 million and had a net profit of $5.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HZO in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Charles Oglesby, a Director at HZO sold 10,000 shares for a total of $225,000.

MarineMax, Inc. engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.