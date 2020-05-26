Marinemax (HZO) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Marinemax (HZO), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.8% and a 25.9% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinemax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.60.

Marinemax’s market cap is currently $400.9M and has a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.25.

MarineMax, Inc. engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.