Marcus (MCS) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Marcus (MCS) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.67.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marcus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.67, representing a 72.1% upside. In a report issued on July 20, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Marcus’ market cap is currently $413.4M and has a P/E ratio of 21.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Allan Selig, a Director at MCS bought 500 shares for a total of $5,570.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.