Marcus (MCS) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on Marcus (MCS) yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.0% and a 36.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marcus with a $22.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.64 and a one-year low of $6.95. Currently, Marcus has an average volume of 304.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCS in relation to earlier this year.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.